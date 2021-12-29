Salman Khan drives auto-rickshaw on streets of Maharashtra's Panvel
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2021 05:47 PM2021-12-29T17:47:39+5:302021-12-29T17:55:02+5:30
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to impress his fans. A video of 'Dabangg' star driving an auto-rickshaw around Panvel has been doing the rounds on the internet.
In the clip, Salman can be seen sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets.
Salman's unexpected act has caught netizens' attention.
Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks."
"He's such a down to earth person," another one wrote.
Salman recently celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. A day before his birthday, he got bit by a non-venomous snake thrice.
