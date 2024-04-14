Salman Khan House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Claims Responsibility

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly taken responsibility for the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence on Sunday. A purported social media post by Anmol - who is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US - called the firing only a "trailer" while issuing a warning to the actor. "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much," the post read.

The security outside the Bollywood actor's house has been tightened. The crime branch, local police and forensic teams visited the spot for further probe and recovered shells of bullets fired outside Khan's house. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted gangster Goldy Brar have issued death threats to Salman Khan several times in the past. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was also responsible for the killing of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu is an absconding accused in Moose Wala's murder. He escaped from India on a fake passport and was charge sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year. In March last year, Salman Khan received an e-mail death threat allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Since these threats, the Bollywood actor has been provided with weapons by trained security personnel.