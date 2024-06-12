Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Crime Branch Records Dabangg Actor's Statement

Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection with the incident of firing outside his residence in April. Crime branch officials visited the actor's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra. The police also recorded the statement of Salman's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan in connection with the case.

On April 14, two motorcycle-borne men fired outside Galaxy Apartment in Bandra where Khan resides with his family. The alleged shooters - Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal - were later arrested from Gujarat. Thapan, along with his associate was apprehended from Punjab on April 26 on charges of supplying firearms and ammunition for the shooting.

Police claimed he was allegedly associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Mumbai Police has invoked relevant sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all those arrested in the firing incident. The police mentioned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the leader of the gang, whose men allegedly fired outside the actor's house, and added sections of the MCOCA in the FIR

