Salman Khan's Close Friend Provides Major Update After Shooting Incident Outside Bandra Residence

Open firing was done outside Salman khan's Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra on Sunday early morning. CCTV footage of this has surfaced on social media in which two unidentified gun men were spotted on the bike. Salman khan close friend has given major update about the Khan family and what was their reactions.

No injuries were reported in the shooting incident involving businessman and Salman Khan's friend, Zafar Sureshwala confirming the safety of the Khan family. Following the incident, Sureshwala visited Salman Khan to provide reassurance. Salman's father, Salim Khan, maintained his routine by taking a morning walk and expressed no fear in light of the incident. Salim Khan stated to ANI, "He is not scared at all. All this was done to create terror and scare. But it did not have any effect on him."

"Two persons came on a bike around 5 am and fired in the air outside the house. Accordingly, we have filed an FIR and police investigation is on. Fired 4-5 times in the air. Forensic team is also at the spot. More than 15 of our teams are investigating. Search for the accused. DCP Raj Tilak Raushan informed that no one was injured in this, and they will be caught soon. The police have registered the statement of 5 people in this case so far."

Maharashtra CM spoke to Salman Khan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday spoke to Salman Khan over the phone and assured him of increased security after two men fired several shots outside the Bollywood actor's residence in Mumbai. The police have already launched a search for the suspect, while heightening security arrangements around the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Shinde held a discussion with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, after which it was suggested to increase Salman Khan's security.The incident occurred at 4.51 am on Sunday when the two perpetrators fired three rounds and another four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments before fleeing the spot. CCTV footage showed the bike-borne men speeding towards Salman Khan's house.However, the Opposition has blamed the Shinde-led government in Maharashtra for a dangerous law and order situation in the state which led to Sunday's incident.