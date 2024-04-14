Salman Khan House Firing: CM Eknath Shinde Assures Full Support and Security to Dabangg Actor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday spoke to Salman Khan over the phone and assured him of increased security after two men fired several shots outside the Bollywood actor's residence in Mumbai. The police have already launched a search for the suspect, while heightening security arrangements around the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Shinde held a discussion with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, after which it was suggested to increase Salman Khan's security.The incident occurred at 4.51 am on Sunday when the two perpetrators fired three rounds and another four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments before fleeing the spot.CCTV footage showed the bike-borne men speeding towards Salman Khan's house.However, the Opposition has blamed the Shinde-led government in Maharashtra for a dangerous law and order situation in the state which led to Sunday's incident.

Sunday's incident came more than a year after Salman Khan's office received an e-mail threatening the Bollywood actor in March 2023. The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar have announced several times to kill Salman Khan