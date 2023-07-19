Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi statement stirs controversy in Maharashtra Assembly

Today marks the third day of the Maharashtra monsoon session, which saw considerable chaos and commotion in the House. The statement made by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi sparked uproar and unrest among the members.

Abu Azmi stated, "Aftab Poonawalla did wrong, but slogans against Muslims started all over the country. Sakal Hindu Samaj Morchas were held in many districts of Maharashtra, and Muslims were insulted at the rally."

“On March 29 at 5 p.m., three people arrived near the Ram temple in Aurangabad. I got the wrong answer this time. Slogans were given that if you want to stay in this country, you have to say Vande Mataram. However, we cannot say Vande Mataram because we believe in Allah,” Abu Azmi stated that we only bow down to Allah and to no one else.

This time, the BJP MLA became aggressive. "Is desh me rahna hoga to Vande Mataram kehna hoga," slogans were given in the hall.

Regarding this, Devendra Fadnavis stated, "My request to Abu Azmi is that in this country, millions of people have faith in Vande Mataram. The statement made by him is not appropriate. No religion would suggest not respecting one's mother. This is not a religious song. Vande Mataram is our national song."