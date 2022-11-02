Sambhaji Bhide meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai

The Sambhaji Bhide, who has always been in controversy due to his different statements and positions, reached the meeting of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today.

According to a report of TV9 report, Sambhaji Bhide went to meet Shinde in Mantralaya. I had not met him since he became Chief Minister. So he has come to give this goodwill gift, he said to the media at this time. When Sambhaji Bhide came to the ministry, he was accompanied by Industry Minister Uday Samant) was also present. Sambhaji Bhide is a Hindu activist. They are working in the state through Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan organization. He is a native of Sangli. Bhide Guruji, who was earlier associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, after some time founded the Shree Shivpratisthan Hindustan organization based on radical Hinduism. This organization works according to the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj.