Sameer Wankhede case: Kranti Redkar dismisses allegations against her husband

The cruise party case involving Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, created quite a buzz. It has been a while since the incident occurred, but now it has resurfaced in the media. The reason behind its revival is the involvement of Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB officer who had apprehended Aryan.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated proceedings against Wankhede, following revelations of startling information during the CBI investigation. Moreover, Wankhede has been accused of extortion in the Aryan Khan case.

As per the CBI, Sameer Wankhede, along with three accomplices, allegedly sought payment of Rs 25 crore as ransom from Aryan Khan.

The revelation has caught everyone by surprise, igniting a fresh round of debates. This development has significantly intensified the challenges faced by Wankhede and his associates, prompting widespread discussions at various levels.

In the midst of these events, Kranti Redkar, the wife of Sameer Wankhede, shared her perspective on the matter. When questioned about the bribery case involving Aryan Khan, she stated, "Everyone knows that the allegations against Sameer Wankhede are false."

Kranti Redkar has refuted the accusations made against her husband by denying all the allegations levelled against him.