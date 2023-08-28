Sana Khan murder case: Police files plea seeking narco test on accused Amit Sahu

Amit Shahu, the main accused in the Sana Khan murder case, along with other suspects, is being questioned by the police. However, despite this, the accused are not ready to reveal where they disposed of Sana's body. They are also misleading the police during the investigation. Consequently, the police have decided to conduct a narco test on Amit Shahu to uncover the truth. A petition has been filed in the district sessions court by the police in this regard.

"A petition has been filed in court requesting a narco test. A hearing is scheduled for Monday. If the court approves the test, the accused will undergo narco tests shortly. This will help us ascertain the exact sequence of events," DCP Rahul Madne told Maharashtra Times.

Two teams from the Mankapur Crime Branch have been stationed in Jabalpur ever since the murder came to light. The search for her body is ongoing, but there has been no success so far.

According to the reports, three new teams have been dispatched to Jabalpur to search for the body, and residents of villages situated 50 km along the Hiran and Narmada rivers will be questioned. The police, during their inquiry, came across a bag near the river containing Sana Khan's clothes. This has raised questions about whether residents of the riverside villages observed anything suspicious.