Sandeep Deshpande, Santosh Dhuri's pre-arrest bail hearing completed; judgment on May 19

MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri's pre-arrest bail hearing ended today. Mumbai Sessions Court will decide on pre-arrest bail on May 19.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri's pre-arrest bail was heard in Mumbai Sessions Court today. Advocate Sujit Jagtap argued on behalf of MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. Local Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok was also present in the courtroom during the hearing. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande's bail application was strongly opposed by the state government. Also, the government filed a reply to the bail application. Bail could affect the police investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat also argued on behalf of the state government. When Sandeep Deshpande and other leaders came out of the house of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, they were taken aside by the police who had gone to take preventive action. And Santosh Dhuri both got into a moving vehicle and fled. If he had been a good citizen and law-abiding, he would have cooperated with the police, "said Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat.

Deshpande and Dhuri were been booked under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 279 (Rash driving), and 336 (endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were booked after a complaint was filed by a police inspector in Shivaji Park Police Station after they sped away in their car when approached by police, injuring a woman police officer in the process.

