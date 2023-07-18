Sangli and Hingoli districts witness deficient rainfall

Sangli district recorded the lowest rainfall in the state until July 16. Sangli typically receives an average of 182.4 mm of rainfall by this date, but this year it has received only 52.6 mm. Following Sangli, Hingoli district has also experienced deficient rainfall, receiving just 76.4 mm.

On Sunday, the Meteorological Department stated that the monsoon rains had reached the average in the state. However, apart from a few exceptions, most districts have received below-average rainfall. Sangli recorded the lowest rainfall of 52.6 mm, while Hingoli typically receives an average of 284.1 mm of rainfall by July 16. However, the actual rainfall received in Hingoli was 76.4 mm. Sangli experienced a 71 per cent deficiency in rainfall, while Hingoli recorded a 73 per cent deficiency.

A total of seven districts in the state have received above-average rainfall. These districts are Latur, Thane, Gondia, Nandurbar, Mumbai Suburban, Bhandara, and Palghar. Palghar typically receives an average of 867 mm of rainfall, but it has received an actual rainfall of 1,096.3 mm, which is 26 per cent above average.