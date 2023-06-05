Sangli: Armed men loot jewellery store worth Rs 14 crore

A gang of robbers looted jewellery and cash worth Rs 14 crore from a shop in Sangli district of western Maharashtra, police said. The incident took around 4 pm on Sunday, when a person posing as a policeman entered the shop in the city area, and immediately after, seven to eight men barged into the establishment, an official said.

One of the men opened fire from a revolver and threatened the staff at gunpoint, he said. The accused looted 80 per cent of the gold ornaments and cash from the store and fled in a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler, the official said.

Two vehicles used in the crime were found abandoned near a village on Miraj Road, superintendent of police Basavraj Teli told PTI. We have formed nine teams, and intensified the search for the accused, the official said.