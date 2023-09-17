Sangli echoes with calls for Maratha reservation in massive rally

A massive rally took place in Sangli on Sunday to demand Maratha reservation and protest against the lathi charge on protesters at Antarwali Sarati. All political parties and organizations supported and participated in the march organized by The Maratha Kranti Morcha, Sakal Maratha.

According to reports, the march began with the paying of homage to the statues of Krantisinh Nana Patil and Rajmata Jijau at Vishrambagh. Thousands of people participated in the march, and various organizations arranged food and water along the two-kilometre route. Five youths, including a young woman, spoke on behalf of the marchers at Rammandir Chowk. A memorandum submitted to the district collector was read during the event.