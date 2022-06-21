Sangli mass suicide: Reason for mass suicide of family members revealed

The entire district was shaken when 9 members of the same family from Mhaisal in Miraj taluka of Sangli district committed mass suicide. A police investigation has revealed that the suicide was due to a loan. A case has been registered against 25 persons at Miraj Rural Police Station in this regard.

The family members have committed suicide as they were constantly threatened and insulted. Meanwhile, 13 of those charged have been arrested. Police squads have been dispatched to Maharashtra and Karnataka to search for the 12 suspects. Meanwhile, the arrested accused will be produced in Sangli court around noon.

Many of the accused have already been booked who had given loan to the family. The Sangli Superintendent of Police has clarified that more cases may be registered in this case. Meanwhile, two notes have been found in the pockets of the deceased's two brothers. It contains the names of many. He mentioned in the letter that he had borrowed money for trade.