Sangli: Narwad Gram Sabha Passes Resolution to Disallow Inheritance to Those who Do Not Take Care of Parents

Narwad (Sangli district): The Gram Sabha of Narwad (Taluka Miraj) unanimously passed the decision not to inherit the immovable property of those who do not take care of their parents. The Gram Sabha has taken this unilateral decision on Republic Day.

Sarpanch Maruti Jamadar had raised the issue in the Gram Sabha after receiving several such complaints in this regard. It was approved by the Gram Sabha. Narwad has become the first gram panchayat in the district to take such a decision. The new generation is reluctant to take care of their parents. They are being evicted from their own homes. Therefore, the gram panchayat passed the resolution.

"I have made an honest effort to give my all and provide support to the tired hands who have been sacrificing their lives for their children and living on hope."

- Maruti Jamadar, Sarpanch,

Narwad, Miraj