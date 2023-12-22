Sangli reports two Covid patients

Sangli: Two individuals from the city's Vishrambag area have tested positive for Covid-19. This has occurred in the light of discussions on the new variant, putting the citizens on high alert. A married couple from the city has tested positive while test reports of other 14 have come out as negative. The district administration has already engaged its resources to devise a plan for treatments.

Given the increasing number of cases in the country, tests have been conducted in the Municipal region since Thursday which revealed the two cases. The patients, who were reported to have cold and fever were tested and are in good condition. They show no symptoms and their samples are going to be sent to Pune to determine the variant. The last reported case in the Municipality hospital was two months ago. Meanwhile, the administration has immediately started employing various strategies to curb the cases. The CM issued guidelines in a virtual meeting that took place in the afternoon. All of the essential services are in place in the district, clarified District Surgeon Dr Vikramsingh Kadam.

Follow Covid Protocols

District Magistrate Dr Raja Dayanidhi has assured that the district administration is prepared to deal with any kind of emergency. He has also advised people to wear masks while going shopping or attending public events and follow Covid protocols. Dr Dayanidhi has also appealed to those experiencing symptoms to get tested immediately.

