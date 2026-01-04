Sangli Shock: Woman’s Decomposed Body, One Train Ticket and a Murder Uncovered by Police

The mystery surrounding the murder of a woman whose decomposed body was found in a sugarcane field at Bolwad in Miraj taluka of Sangli was solved through a crucial railway ticket clue. The deceased was identified as Neetu alias Shalini Akash Yadav, 35, a native of Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that she was murdered by her second husband, Akash alias Vishal Deendayal Yadav, 24, and his father Deendayal Ramabali Yadav, 55. The motive was suspicion over her character and resentment over a police complaint she had earlier lodged against them.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge said the body was discovered on December 23, 2025, in a sugarcane field owned by Kumar Patil. As the head was mutilated by animals and the body was highly decomposed, identification was initially impossible. With no immediate evidence, the probe proved challenging and a parallel investigation was assigned to the Local Crime Branch. During the search, officers found a Pune–Miraj railway ticket near the spot. CCTV footage from Miraj railway station showed a woman matching the victim’s description with two men.

Further inquiry with vendors, porters, and auto-rickshaw drivers helped trace their movements. A sweet seller recalled arranging online money for the trio, while an auto driver dropped them near Takali village. Technical analysis led police to mobile numbers from Jaunpur district. Teams were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where the accused were arrested. The investigation revealed Neetu was strangled in the field on December 16 before the accused fled. The crime was cracked within eight days through sustained, multi-state police efforts.