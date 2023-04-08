Sangli: Water shortage looms in district, plan worth Rs 4.21 cr underway

The Zilla Parishad water supply department has come up with a plan to address the potential water shortage in the district, which could affect 184 villages and 861 hamlets by the end of June. The plan, worth Rs 4.21 crore, includes drilling new wells, acquiring existing wells, and providing water supply through tankers.

With the arrival of April, the temperature in the district has been rising, resulting in a decrease in the water levels in wells and fountains. Additionally, the underground water level has started to decline, raising concerns about a potential water crisis in the area. Certain villages in the district are expected to face water shortages from April through June.

During the months of April to June, wells in a total of 102 villages have been acquired, with 10 villages in Atpadi taluka, 40 villages in Jat, three villages in Kadegaon, 16 villages in Kavathe Mahankal, 16 villages in Khanapur, 12 villages in Miraj, six villages in Shirala, one village in Tasgaon, and five villages in Walwa taluka being included in this plan.