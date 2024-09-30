Sanjana Jadhav Accident: Raosaheb Danve's Daughter Escapes Unharmed in Road Mishap Near Jalgaon

Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve and former Zilla Parishad member, was involved in a car accident on Monday, 30th September, at around 11:30 AM near Ranjangaon Phata in Chalisgaon taluka. Fortunately, Jadhav, along with the driver and other passengers, emerged unscathed from the incident. They were traveling to Varathan in Banoti Circle along with Jayesh Borse, Vice Chairman of the Agricultural Market Committee, former Sarpanch Dnyaneshwar Nikam, and Aditya Garje.

The accident occurred when a pickup truck (MH-42 BF-0613) coming from the opposite direction collided heavily with their vehicle on the driver's side at Ranjangaon Phata. Just a few days earlier, on 26th September, former MLA Nitin Patil’s vehicle also met with an accident near Verul while heading to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, resulting in the death of a buffalo. These back-to-back accidents involving candidates aspiring for the Kannad Assembly seat have sparked discussions among locals about the need for caution.