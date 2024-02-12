Sanjay Nirupam Blames Congress Top Leadership for Ashok Chavan's Exit

The departure of Ashok Chavan from the Congress party on Monday, February 12, has ignited reactions and discussions within political circles in Maharashtra. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam blamed the top leadership, stating that this situation would not have happened if his complaints had been taken seriously.

Describing the former Maharashtra CM as an asset for the party, Nirupam claimed that Chavan was deeply upset with the working style of a leader from Maharashtra as a matter of principle.

"Ashok Chavan was unquestionably an asset for the party. Some are calling him a liability, while others are holding the ED responsible; all of these reactions are hasty. He was profoundly distressed with the working style of a leader from Maharashtra on a matter of principle. He had informed the top leadership about this on multiple occasions. If his complaints had been taken seriously, this situation would not have arisen," he said in a recent post.

अशोक चव्हाण यकीनन पार्टी के लिए असेट थे।

कोई उन्हें लायब्लिटी कह रहा है, कोई ED को ज़िम्मेदार ठहरा रहा है,यह सब जल्दबाज़ी में दिया हुआ रिएक्शन है।

वे बुनियादी तौर पर महाराष्ट्र के एक नेता की कार्यशैली से बहुत परेशान थे।

इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने समय-समय पर शीर्ष नेतृत्व को दिया था।… — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) February 12, 2024

The Congress leader also expressed regret over Chavan's departure from the party, stating that it is a significant loss that cannot be compensated for. He emphasized that it was solely the party's responsibility to address his concerns and retain him within the party. "Ashok Chavan is a capable, skilled organizer, has grassroots support, and is a serious leader. When the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was in Nanded last year for five days, all the leadership saw his capability firsthand. His leaving the Congress is a big loss for us. No one will be able to compensate for it. The responsibility of handling him was solely and solely ours," he added.