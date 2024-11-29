Sanjay Nirupam Criticizes Congress Over EVM Allegations, Calls Stance Hypocritical

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has dismissed the opposition's concerns over alleged malfunctions in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), calling the criticism both "shameful and unfortunate." Addressing the claims, Nirupam highlighted Congress' inconsistent stance on EVMs.

“Since 2016-17, India has seen 40 elections. Out of these, Congress has won only six and lost the rest. Interestingly, when Congress wins elections in states like Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, or Madhya Pradesh, they praise the EVMs. But when they lose, they blame the machines and call for their ban,” Nirupam said.He described the opposition's approach as contradictory and flawed, accusing them of using EVM criticism as an excuse for electoral defeats.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi - thumped last week in the Maharashtra election - is planning a national protest against the credibility of EVMs, or electronic voting machines, which it blames for its defeat.The MVA - fronted by the Congress and the Shiv Sena and NCP factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar - also plans to move the court to return to ballot papers.

Thackeray and Mr Pawar met defeated MVA candidates Wednesday to form legal teams, at the state and national levels, to address the longstanding concern for opposition parties.The MVA has loudly protested the result of the Maharashtra election that was won by the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions of the Sena and NCP. The Mahayuti cruised to victory, winning 235 of 288 Assembly seats. The BJP won 132 - its best-ever score in a Maharashtra election. The MVA won just 49 seats; the Thackeray Sena got 20, the Congress 16, and Sharad Pawar's NCP group just 10 to record the veteran leader's worst ever electoral performance.