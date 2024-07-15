Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of Killing Democracy in Maharashtra; They Are Openly Buying MLAs, Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader

In a scathing denunciation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has accused the current Maharashtra government of undermining democratic principles in the state.Raut's primary contention centers on what he deems the illegitimacy of the current Maharashtra government. "Petition is going on against our former 40 MLAs and former NCP -SCP MLAs," Raut asserted, pointing to the legal disputes that have cast a shadow over the state's political landscape. He did not mince words in describing the situation as dire, labeling the government "illegal" and declaring that its existence signifies nothing short of a "murder of democracy."

Drawing a parallel with the dark period of the Emergency in India (1975-77), Raut argued that the current political climate mirrors those tumultuous times. "Emergency is not only the murder of democracy...they are openly buying MLAs," he stated, accusing the ruling coalition of resorting to unethical practices to maintain power. According to Raut, these actions have gravely undermined the democratic framework, fostering an environment where judicial processes are manipulated and delayed.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " ...Petition is going on against our former 40 MLAs and former NCP -SCP MLAs...if an illegal govt is ruling Maharashtra then I feel it is the murder of democracy. Emergency is not only the murder of… pic.twitter.com/VRWVTJ56PL — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

A significant part of Raut's grievance pertains to the judiciary. He lamented the continuous extension of hearing dates in the court cases against the MLAs, suggesting a deliberate attempt to stall justice. "Our hearing dates keep getting extended and this is also a murder of democracy," he claimed. Raut did not shy away from pointing fingers at high-ranking officials, holding the Supreme Judicial System, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the alleged democratic backslide.

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday ridiculed the Centre's decision to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no work left and only wants to “mislead” people as it “doesn't have a (parliamentary) majority”.BJP leader Ajay Alok said Sanjay Raut's remarks on 'Emergency'are "meaningless and pointless."

