Sanjay Raut Accuses ED-BJP Nexus in Extortion Scheme, Promises to Uncover Corruption

Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has accused Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials of engaging in extortion alongside BJP leaders, claiming that these illegal activities will be unveiled once his party regains power.

In a press conference on September 29, 2024, Raut alleged that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is aware of these corrupt practices. He pointed to an individual named Jitu Navlani, described as an ED agent involved in extortion, and asserted that legal actions taken by the previous MVA government against him were obstructed by Fadnavis after he assumed the role of State Home Minister in June 2022.

Raut further highlighted the case of Rajeshwar Singh, a former ED official now serving as a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh, and Romi Bhagat, who is currently imprisoned for alleged involvement in extortion linked to the ED. Raut claimed, "Fadnavis knows these individuals and their actions. We will hold them accountable when we come to power. The ED operates as the BJP's collection agent."

Additionally, Raut commented on a recent FIR filed in Karnataka against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concerning the electoral bonds scheme, asserting that the case is based on serious allegations of extortion involving ED officials and other BJP leaders. He emphasized that the filing of this case was directed by a local court and is not politically motivated.