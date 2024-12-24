Sanjay Raut Accuses Fadnavis of Supporting Murderers, Criticizes BJP for Failing to Act on Parbhani Case

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, recently visited Maharashtra, and I thank him for that. His visit has brought national attention to the ongoing issues in the state. One such case is the murder of Somnath Suryavanshi in police custody in Parbhani. Rahul Gandhi has spoken the truth it was a murder. The Chief Minister of the state should take responsibility for the deaths of Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryavanshi. It was the government's duty to protect their lives.

Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut has accused the Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis of supporting those responsible for these murders.

Somnath Suryavanshi, a young man from Parbhani and a defender of the Constitution, was murdered simply because he was a Dalit. This was a death in police custody, and those responsible for his murder must be severely punished. Somnath Suryavanshi died from beatings in custody, and those who carried out this act should face strict punishment. The Chief Minister’s statement, in which he falsely claimed in the Legislative Assembly that Suryavanshi’s death was due to asthma, shows his attempt to cover up the truth. Rahul Gandhi, after meeting the family, has called for justice, and it is essential that the authorities take swift action.

Sanjay Raut further criticized Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asking, "Did you go to Beed as the Home Minister?" He pointed out that the situation in Maharashtra is more serious than in Bihar and that incidents like those in Parbhani and Beed have tarnished the state's reputation. The people linked to the accused in these cases are in the current government, and the Home Minister is accused of supporting them.

Raut also questioned why Fadnavis was upset when Rahul Gandhi went to Parbhani, emphasizing that as Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi holds the status of a Cabinet Minister, as per the Constitution. In contrast, Prime Minister Modi and Devendra Fadnavis do not hold this status. Raut challenged the Home Minister to go to Beed himself and take action, stating that the government is guilty of suppressing the truth about the murder of Somnath Suryavanshi.

The Chief Minister’s misleading statements in the Assembly where he claimed Suryavanshi’s death was due to asthma have been proven false by the post-mortem report. Congress plans to bring a privilege motion against the Chief Minister for giving false information to the House. Nana Patole, a Congress leader, condemned the BJP government for committing atrocities against backward classes, tribals, and minorities. He reiterated that Congress will continue to raise its voice against these injustices and work to ensure justice for the victim families.