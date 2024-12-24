Maharashtra: Farmer Garlands Minister Nitesh Rane with Onions, Grabs Mic at Event (Watch Video)

Nitesh Rane, Maharashtra Fisheries Minister faced an awkward moment on Monday when a farmer walked on stage and draped an onion garland around his neck during a program for the Paduka Darshan of Saint Nivruttinath Maharaj. The farmer attempted to speak into the microphone, leading to his arrest by police.

Frustration among local farmers has escalated due to a sharp drop in onion prices, which have plummeted to Rs 2,000 per quintal in just ten days. They believe that the 20 percent export duty on onions has failed to stabilize prices, intensifying their anger. On December 19, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged the BJP-led central government to eliminate this export duty to support farmers facing declining prices.

In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Pawar highlighted the struggles of onion farmers in Nashik, a key onion-producing district. He noted that with the new crop arriving, onions are piling up in markets, forcing farmers to sell at low rates averaging Rs 2,400 per quintal. He emphasized that farmers are disheartened as they cannot secure the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

#Nashik: During a rally in #Baglan taluka on Monday night, #Maharashtra Fisheries Minister #NiteshRane faced a unique form of protest. A local #farmer, frustrated by plummeting onion prices in the district, presented the minister with a garland made of #onions. pic.twitter.com/aAd0Z8pAd3 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) December 24, 2024

Also Read: Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Tickets: TTD Opens Online Bookings for Darshan and Special Entry; Check Details

Pawar also pointed out the damage caused to onion growers by unseasonal rains and climate change. He addressed these economic issues during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur, calling for immediate actions to resolve the farmers' challenges.