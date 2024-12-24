Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Tickets: TTD Opens Online Bookings for Darshan and Special Entry; Check Details

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has officially opened online bookings for the Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. The much-awaited spiritual event, set to take place from January 10 to 19, 2025, is expected to attract lakhs of devotees to the holy hill shrine.

Online ticket bookings for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan began at 11 am on December 23, 2024, while Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets will be available from 11 am on December 24, 2024. Devotees can secure their tickets through the TTD’s official website. The sacred Vaikunta Dwaram, surrounding the sanctum sanctorum, will remain open throughout the 10-day celebrations.

Slotted Sarva Darshan Tokens Distribution

To accommodate the large number of pilgrims, Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be distributed at eight centers in Tirupati and one in Tirumala. The distribution centers have been set up, and the TTD Chief Engineer has assured that all facilities will be streamlined for a smooth process. Only devotees with valid darshan tokens will be allowed entry for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan.

Amenities for Pilgrims

The TTD has made comprehensive arrangements to provide a comfortable and spiritually fulfilling experience for devotees during the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations. Free food distribution (Annadanam) will be available from 6 a.m. to midnight, offering tea, coffee, milk, and snacks to pilgrims. In of high demand, a buffer stock of 3.5 lakh laddus has been prepared. Additionally, local police and TTD officials are coordinating to ensure smooth traffic flow around the temple.