Sanjay Raut accuses Maha BJP leader of spending Rs 3.5 crore in Casino

On Monday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut posted a picture on his official social media account alleging that Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and MLC chief from Nagpur, was engaged in gambling at a casino in Macau. Raut asserted that the leader incurred a loss of Rs 3.50 crore during a single night of gambling at the casino.

Sanjay Raut asserted that the photograph was captured during the leader's gambling session inside a Macau casino. He expressed criticism, stating that while Maharashtra is grappling with the challenges of the Maratha protectorate, the mentioned leader is reportedly occupied with gambling activities in Macau. Raut encouraged users to zoom in on the photo to verify whether the person depicted in the gambling scene is indeed Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Sanjay Raut continued his claims, stating that the photograph was taken at midnight on Sunday, November 19, at the Veneshine Casino in Macau. According to him, eyewitnesses have attested that the leader in question incurred a loss of approximately Rs 3.50 crore during the gambling session at the casino. Raut also posed a rhetorical question, stating, Being a Hindu, if Mahashay Deut is playing, where is the problem? implying that if an individual adheres to Hinduism, engaging in activities like gambling might be acceptable.

