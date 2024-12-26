Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis of Protecting Naxals in Beed

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday accused that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is shielding Naxals in Beed, accusing them of causing the deaths of several women from the district. Speaking to reporters, Raut claimed that 38 murders have occurred in Beed over the past few years.

“'Urban Naxals' is a favourite word of Fadnavis. When will you act against 'Beed's Naxals',” he asked. The opposition has been criticizing the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over the abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9. They have accused the government of failing to take decisive action in the case and allowing a minister's aide to escape scrutiny.

Raut said an all-party morcha has been called on December 29 to demand action against the “real killers” of Deshmukh. “The chief minister should end Naxalism in Beed. Does RSS, Fadnavis and BJP support Naxalism in Beed which has made our dear sisters in the district widows? The mastermind (in the Deshmukh case) is in the cabinet,” he alleged.

Sanjay Raut remarked that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should remember that the home ministry is not meant to "destroy" political opponents or "protect" his allies, but to serve the common citizens of the state.

The opposition leaders, during the recent winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, alleged that Valmik Karad, an associate of Minister Dhananjay Munde, was involved in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh. However, Karad has not been named in the FIR. Following the murder, which sparked a political uproar, the Superintendent of Police in Beed was transferred.