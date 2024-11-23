Sanjay Raut Accuses Opponents of 'Gadbad' in Maharashtra Election Result as Mahayuti Crosses Halfway Mark (Watch Video)

Early trends from the Maharashtra assembly election indicate that the Mahayuti alliance is on track to form the government. The BJP is leading in 105 constituencies, showcasing strong statewide momentum. Among notable candidates, Mangal Prabhat Lodha is ahead by 3,013 votes in Malabar Hill, while Rahul Narvekar leads by 4,515 votes in Colaba. In Bandra East, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Varun Sardesai is mounting a significant challenge, leading over NCP's Zeeshan Siddique. As the Mahayuti crosses the halfway mark, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns about the counting process, alleging discrepancies.

Speaking to the media, Raut remarked, "They have done some 'gadbad'; they have stolen some of our seats. This cannot be the public's decision—even the public does not agree with these results. Once the final results are declared, we will discuss this further. In every constituency, money-counting machines seem to have been used. Is it believable that Shinde secures 60 seats, Ajit Pawar gets 40 seats, and BJP takes 125 seats? The people of Maharashtra are not dishonest; we have faith in them."

