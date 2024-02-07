Sanjay Raut Alleges Bias in ECI Decision Favoring Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction as the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), granting it the party's "Clock" symbol. This move is a blow to Sharad Pawar, Ajit's uncle and veteran NCP leader, who now leads a separate faction. In response to this decision, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut reacted.

On Ajit Pawar getting the NCP name and symbol, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...You may have MLAs or MPs. If these MLAs and MPs lose the elections tomorrow, what will happen to the party? The entire decision is wrong and biased... Sharad Pawar is still the founder of the party, he used to sit before the Election Commission and the EC knows that he is the founder, yet the party is given to Ajit Pawar, this is Modi's guarantee."

