Sanjay Raut and Brijbhushan Singh to meet today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh will meet today. The two leaders will meet at 7 pm today on the banks of the Sarayu River. Brijbhushan Singh is the same MP who had strongly opposed MNS president Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. He had warned that Raj Thackeray would not be allowed to set foot in Uttar Pradesh unless he apologized to the North Indians.

State Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya. MP Sanjay Raut has already reached Ayodhya. This evening, Brijbhushan Singh will meet.

Brijbhushan Singh was also present while Sanjay Raut was inspecting the arrangements being made at Sarayu river yesterday (June 13). But yesterday they had avoided meeting. But today is the time for the two leaders to meet. There will be a Maha Aarti at Sarayu River this evening, when they will meet there.

Meanwhile, my opposition is to Raj Thackeray, not to the Thackeray family. Therefore, if any of Raj's mother, wife or family members come to Ayodhya, I will personally host him. But my opposition to Raj Thackeray remains. Opposition to Raj Thackeray will continue till he apologizes, Brijbhushan had said.