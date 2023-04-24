Sanjay Raut claims BJP attempting to break strong opposition parties

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is very strong and said he never came across NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement that MVA will break.

Raut also claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party is attempting to break strong opposition parties such as Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and the Trinamool Congress.

Raut said Pawar's statement regarding MVA- which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress- was twisted by the media. MVA is very strong and is organising rallies together across the state.

On Sunday whether NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress will contest elections together, Pawar said all the three parties desire to work together and there was no discussion about Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) of Prakash Ambedkar joining the MVA.

When asked about Pawar's remarks, Raut said, At this moment, the MVA is extremely strong and holding rallies jointly. Rallies are being held to send a message that we are united. On May 1, a huge rally will take place in Mumbai where all senior leaders from all the parties (of MVA) will come together.

Sharad Pawar has played a big role in building the MVA. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are together but Pawar deserves special importance, he added.

Pawar saheb is of the view that if we stay together, we can defeat BJP in 2024 and we can win Lok Sabha seats in big numbers. I do not think he (Pawar) is taking any such stand on MVA (as reported) because we constantly discuss and deliberate. I never come across his statements or stand that there should not be MVA or it should break, Raut said.

Be it Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Congress, NCP, or Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, they are trying to break all these parties to strengthen the saffron party. They do not have anything original they have all dummies. It will get over soon..The BJP should stop this business of washing machines, he said.

Shinde was used for toppling our (MVA) government (in June 2022), but as a chief minister, he has failed to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. The BJP and the Shinde faction are going down since this government was formed, he alleged.