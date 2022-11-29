Sanjay Raut claims Maha Governor Koshyari expressed desire to quit over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed the desire to quit after the Shiv Sena gave a call for a statewide bandh to protest the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a claim refuted by the Raj Bhavan.

The governor is in the eye of a political storm after he dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of olden times earlier this month, a remark which triggered demands for his removal from office.

The Governor has expressed his desire to be relieved of office! Great. This is after the Shiv Sena indicated a call for a Maharashtra bandh against the insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Talking to reporters, Raut also slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and said how can the government sit quietly and tolerate the insult of the warrior king.

On his part, Fadnavis said there is no bigger inspiration for Maharashtra and the country other than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan dismissed as baseless the reports of the governor considering quitting.