Sanjay Raut comments on political situation in Maharashtra

A new government has come into existence in the state. Eknath Shinde is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Devendra Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister. Commenting on this Sanjay Raut said "It is easy to call Fadnavis a former Chief Minister or a future Chief Minister. But I still find it difficult to call him Deputy Chief Minister. The team has a tradition of following the orders of the party. Therefore, we should commend Fadnavis for following the order."



Talking on the political situation in the state, Raut said "Your conscience tells you that you did nothing, you should face the interrogation agencies fearlessly. With the same confidence, I went and came out after 10 hours. I also had a way to go to Guwahati. An attempt was made, we did not go. We are Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, We stayed with Shiv Sena."

"It is not in our blood to want to do things of self-respect and Hindutva. Balasaheb and Hindutva have taught us that Pran Jaaye Par Vachan Na Jaaye. I am fearless in this regard. If the truth is on your side, there is no reason to be afraid. I told the authorities yesterday I had filled the bag. I will not be afraid. Ask the questions you want. You do your duty, I do mine" said Raut.

