Sanjay Raut criticises state home minister's priorities and urges focus on Maharashtra's issues

A heated blame game is unfolding in the state regarding the Maratha reservation and OBC reservation issues. Chhagan Bhujbal, a leader of the NCP and minister, took a swipe at Manoj Jarange Patil, the key figure in the Maratha reservation struggle. In response, Manoj Jarange Patil reciprocated with criticism. Several leaders have voiced their support for Manoj Jarange and condemned Chhagan Bhujbal. Concurrently, Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of Shiv Sena, and MP Sanjay Raut have censured Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing the media, Raut remarked, Is the state home minister allocating time to address this matter? Currently, they could be anywhere, perhaps in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, or Rajasthan. The Home Minister ought to remain in Maharashtra for a continuous period of 15 days, focusing on law and order as well as other concerns within the state, including Mumbai. The role of the home minister extends beyond initiating baseless legal actions against political adversaries; it is intended to oversee the ongoing developments in the state.

Manoj Jarange has been assertive in advocating for Maratha reservation, while Chhagan Bhujbal, under his leadership, is urging against advancing OBC reservation. Raut expressed concern, stating, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis have maintained silence on the matter, causing astonishment nationwide. This scenario is unfavorable for the country, and such a divisive situation is unprecedented in the state. Maharashtra has traditionally led in social initiatives, and the current divisions based on caste are disheartening for the progressive image of the state.

The reservation issue has escalated into a serious matter, highlighting evident factions within the Maharashtra State Cabinet. Raut emphasized, As mentioned earlier, there is a palpable discord within the Cabinet, with members seemingly at odds. The situation resembles a kind of internal conflict or gang war within the cabinet. Senior ministers are reluctant to engage in discussions with each other, and both the chief minister and the home minister have maintained a conspicuous silence. The roles of key figures in this scenario remain unclear.