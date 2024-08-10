Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP After Supreme Court Grants Bail to AAP Leader Manish Sisodia, Claims Violation of Rights (Watch Video)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy irregularities cases. Following the decision, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that, "How a person is put in jail by deceit, he is not allowed to get bail for 17 months, his rights are violated. I have also felt this pain. Not a single penny has been seized from Manish Sisodia BJP is the king of money laundering."



The Supreme Court granted bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday in connection with the excise policy irregularities cases. The decision, made by a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, includes conditions such as surrendering his passport and avoiding contact with witnesses.

Sisodia had been arrested by the CBI in February 2023 over alleged irregularities in the development and implementation of Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

