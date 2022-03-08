Sanjay Raut exposes Central Investigation agencies in press conference

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan today and leveled serious allegations against the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and BJP.

Sanjay Raut mentioned a milkman in the press conference. Raut had mentioned the same milkman in an earlier press conference.

"I had mentioned the name of Sumit Kumar Narwar in the past. How did the property of this common man selling milk in Bulandshahr become worth Rs 8,000 crore in four or five years?", asked Sanjay Raut.

"Sumit Kumar Narwar used to live in Noida. Now he lives in Malabar Hill. He did not even have a simple house to live in.

Then what exactly is the ED doing? ED should look at us through the same glasses. I give you all the evidence against them. It lets you know which leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra have money. I have all the records. Whose money is it? How he was getting work. I have all the information. I am going to make a big revelation about this soon", said Sanjay Raut.

"I have all the information on how the ED officers are acting as recovery agents. After that we will also be attacked. Arrest us too. But your scam will not last till it comes before the public," said Sanjay Raut. .

Raut said crores of rupees had been transferred to the bank accounts of ED officials from various companies and the evidence would be given to all. The recovery from ED officials is the biggest scam in the country to date. Billions of rupees have been transferred to Jitendra Navlani's account. Initially, Rs 10 crore was transferred from Avinash Bhosale's company to Navlani's account and another Rs 16 crore was transferred when Bhosale's companies were investigated. So far we have sent 50 names to Income Tax and ED. But they are not taking action against them. Even though I am an MP, complaints are not taken into consideration.