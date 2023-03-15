Sanjay Raut gets time to give clarification on his remark about Maha legislature till Mar 20
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 15, 2023 11:21 AM 2023-03-15T11:21:27+5:30 2023-03-15T11:21:55+5:30
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the time granted to him by the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly for submitting a clarification for his chor-mandal remark has been extended till March 20.
Last week, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had said that he had accepted Raut’s request for more time to submit a written clarification. Raut had been earlier asked to submit his reply by March 3.
Asked about the extension, Raut said, It is till March 20. Raut caused a furore last month when he dubbed the state Vidhimandal (legislature) a chor-mandal (council of thieves).
Legislators of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena submitted to the Speaker a notice for a breach of privilege motion against him.Open in app