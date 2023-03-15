Sanjay Raut gets time to give clarification on his remark about Maha legislature till Mar 20

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the time granted to him by the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly for submitting a clarification for his chor-mandal remark has been extended till March 20.

Last week, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had said that he had accepted Raut’s request for more time to submit a written clarification. Raut had been earlier asked to submit his reply by March 3.

Asked about the extension, Raut said, It is till March 20. Raut caused a furore last month when he dubbed the state Vidhimandal (legislature) a chor-mandal (council of thieves).

Legislators of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena submitted to the Speaker a notice for a breach of privilege motion against him.