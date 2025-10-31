Sanjay Raut Health Scare: PM Modi Wishes Shiv Sena UBT Leader Speedy Recovery

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that he will be taking a temporary break from public engagements owing to health concerns.Following the social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Rajya Sabha MP a speedy recovery.“Praying for your speedy recovery and good health, Sanjay Raut Ji," PM Modi said in a post on X.

In a Marathi letter addressed to his “friends, family, and party workers,” and posted on microblogging site X, Raut revealed that he has been facing “some serious health complications” and is currently undergoing treatment. He expressed confidence that he would recover soon and return to active political life.

“You all have always shown faith and love towards me, for which I am grateful. However, recently I have encountered some serious health issues. Treatment is underway, and I will recover and return soon,” Raut wrote in Marathi.The senior leader said he has been advised by doctors to avoid public appearances and gatherings for the time being. “As per medical advice, I have been instructed to take rest and avoid public appearances or gatherings for now. I regret any inconvenience caused by this,” he noted.Expressing optimism about his recovery, Raut added, “I am confident that I will recover fully and meet you all in the new year in good health. Please continue to give me your love and blessings as always.”