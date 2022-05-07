Sanjay Raut: Inflation biggest issue in country, neither PM nor FM or BJP leaders are speaking on it

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has targeted BJP on the issue of inflation. He also strongly criticized the role of MNS. The subject of the loudspeaker is now over. Inflation is the biggest issue in the country, neither the PM nor the FM or BJP leaders from the state and country are speaking on it. They are just bothered about what police in Punjab and Maharashtra are doing. He was talking to the media in Mumbai.

"The issue of loudspeakers is over now. There's peace in Maharashtra, some people were trying to spoil the situation in the state but people gave them a befitting reply. There should be a policy that should be formulated regarding it. There was no loudspeaker issue in Maharashtra. It was raised only to create Hindu-Muslim tension. According to the decision of the court, work is being done in the state. If there is anything to be done in this regard, bring a national policy, because there is no issue of caste and religion. There was a plan to form groups in Hindu society. But it did not happen. The people of Maharashtra are intelligent ", said Sanjay Raut.

"Inflation has risen so much in the country that no one at the Centre wants to talk about it. Why is no BJP leader talking about inflation today? Inflation is the biggest issue facing the country today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about the war in Ukraine and Russia. But here the people are fighting inflation." Is there any BJP leader talking about petrol, diesel, or cylinders?.