Sanjay Raut must give proof of scams taking place under current dispensation in Maharashtra: Sanjay Shirsat

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat stated that Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member for the Shiv Sena (UBT), must provide proof of the scams he claims are occurring in Maharashtra under the current administration.

The government and its investigation authorities will take note of the evidence that Raut offers and would take appropriate action, according to Shirsat, the Shiv Sena spokeswoman for Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Raut keeps alleging about scams. He must give proof. Making allegations and attacking someone’s image is not good. We cannot say someone is guilty or innocent without evidence, he told reporters here.

Refuting talk from some opposition leaders that transfers were taking place in a corrupt manner under the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Shirsat claimed the “transfers under this government were the most transparent.

Talking about a security rejig at Matoshree, the private residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, he said these details are decided by a committee of the state home department.