Sanjay Raut offers insightful guidance to Bhujbal over Maratha reservation

The recent clash between Chhagan Bhujbal and Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has caught the attention of Sanjay Raut, the UBT's minister, provided valuable advice to both parties. Raut emphasized the need for a collaborative decision-making process on problems like reservations, urging an end to mutual allegations and blame games. He stressed the importance of unity and recalled the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray, advocating for a collective fight for the welfare of the Marathi people.

Addressing the demands of the Bhujbals regarding the suspension of Kunbi certificates, Raut advised to stop unnecessary conflict and urged the leaders to let the government make decisions. He expressed concern over that due to this fights, social enviorment is deteriorating in Maharashtra. He questioned that is this why 106 martyrs sacrifficed their life ? Raut connected today's situation with 1947 India-Pakistan partition.

Raut pointed out the absence of a unifying leader in Maharashtra since Balasaheb Thackeray, emphasizing the need for leadership that can bring people together. In the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, people are talking about killing each other just for reservation. Sanjay Raut expressed his regret that such Maharashtra is seen as socially depressed state.

Turning his attention to political matters, Raut addressed the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that the Shiv Sena's role in its construction is significant. He clarified the party's intention to visit Ayodhya for religious purposes, not political gains, and highlighted Aditya Thackeray's tribute to Mathura.

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Sanjay Raut expressed confidence in the MVA's candidates, stating that they are prepared to fight with full strength."