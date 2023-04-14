Sanjay Raut on encounter says if UP CM wants to end mafia raj there should be no question of caste, religion

Backing Yogi Adityanath over the encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said if the Uttar Pradesh chief minister wants to end mafia raj then there should be no question of caste and religion.

Criminals and terrorists have no caste or religion, he said, adding that those who have suspicions on such police action can always approach courts for remedial measures.

As per UP police, Asad and his associate Ghulam, both accused in the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 killing of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, were shot dead after they opened fire at a Special Task Force team that had encircled them in Jhansi.

Murder of Umesh Pal and the brazen manner in which it was carried out had cast a shadow on Adityanath’s assertions that law and order had vastly improved in UP under Bharatiya Janata Party rule, leading to him swearing in the Assembly there that he would wipe out the mafia.

Yogi ji as said since the beginning that he will end mafia raj in Uttar Pradesh. If the CM has said he wants to end mafia raj then there should be no question of caste and religion.

Criminals and terrorists have no religion or caste. But if anyone is killing extra-constitutionally or brutally then the doors of the courts are open, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP added.

The (UP) CM has announced he will destroy mafia raj. If Uttar Pradesh really has mafia raj and for that if the police have to take weapons in their hands, then it is a question on that government, he said.