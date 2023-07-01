Sanjay Raut on Samruddhi bus accident, says several accidents taking place on this road but govt paying no heed

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the accident that took place today on Samruddhi highway is extremely disheartening. Several accidents are taking place on this road but the government is not paying heed to it.

Bus catches fire on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway killing 25 people, including three children, and eight others injured. The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it hit a pole and then rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Pimpalkhuta village, police said.

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased in the bus accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana.

As soon as the information about the accident came to light, the emergency medical service team deployed for the highway as well as the fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured passengers were removed and admitted to the hospital, said Maharashtra CMO.

