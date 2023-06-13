Sanjay Raut on Twitter shut down claim, says have seen how democracy is being strangulated behind curtain

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Co-founder and former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey's claim on pressure from India, said I have seen how the democracy of the country and freedom are under threat and how democracy is being strangulated behind the curtain. This makes it clear.

During the interview, when asked if he had faced any pressure from foreign governments, Dorsey, who stepped down from Twitter's board last year, replied, India for example, India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as we will shut Twitter down in India we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; 'we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit'. And this is India, a democratic country.

Even Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the BJP and said, The BJP and the government tried to crush the farmers protest, they tried to defame the movement, they called farmers terrorists, they called farmers anti national, they lathicharged the farmers, they let farmers die, they tried to silence the opposition in parliament, they tried to arm twist social media platforms to mute the voices of those supporting the farmers but despite their might, despite their power, the farmers humbled their arrogance and forced the government to withdraw the farmers act. Indian democracy or rule of Modiocracy?