Sanjay Raut Praises Devendra Fadnavis for Tackling Naxalism in Gadchiroli

In a rare moment of praise for his political rival, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his efforts in addressing Naxalism in Gadchiroli district. Raut acknowledged the state government's commendable work in facilitating the surrender of Naxalites, noting that the initiative was a positive step forward.

Raut pointed out the failures of the previous guardian minister of Gadchiroli, accusing him of appointing agents and collecting money, which, according to Raut, exacerbated the Naxal problem. He praised Fadnavis for taking charge as the new guardian minister and leading the district's development.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP emphasized that the entire state of Maharashtra would benefit from Gadchiroli's progress. Raut also mentioned that his party has appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for positive actions in the past, noting that any good work, regardless of political affiliation, should be acknowledged. "If Gadchiroli develops and becomes the steel city of Maharashtra, it's something to be welcomed," Raut said, highlighting the importance of collaboration and progress for the state's future.

