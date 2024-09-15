Sanjay Raut Predicts Uddhav Thackeray’s Return as Maharashtra CM, Promises to Overthrow Shinde Government

In a bold statement, Sanjay Raut of the Thackeray UBT faction has expressed a strong belief that Uddhav Thackeray will soon reclaim his position as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Raut confidently predicts that Thackeray’s return to power will herald a new era of prosperity for the state, under the leadership of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Raut highlighted Thackeray's unique ability to address the needs of every segment of society.

Recalling his visit to a protest demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, Raut noted that attendees were calling for Thackeray’s return to leadership. He praised Thackeray for his past efforts to address public concerns effectively. As assembly elections approach, Raut expressed confidence in overturning the current leadership, whom he referred to as "40 traitors," and criticized the ruling party for alleged voter manipulation and inaction on critical issues, such as the plight of farmers in Marathwada.

Raut also condemned the current government for the poor construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, attributing its collapse to corruption and incompetence. He urged for a return to governance under the Shiv Sena through the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition to ensure effective leadership and protection of Maharashtra’s heritage.

