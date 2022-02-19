Sanjay Raut: 'Rane might be Union Minister but this is Maharashtra. We are your 'baap''

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reacted to Narayan Rane's statements saying,"Narayan Rane is threatening that he has our horoscope. Stop giving threats. We too have your horoscope. You might be Union Minister but this is Maharashtra. Don't forget this. We are your 'baap', you very well know what that means."

You (Kirit Somaiya) give documents of scam to central agencies, I'll give yours. Don't threaten, we won't be scared. Work on his Rs 260 cr worth project is underway in Palghar. It's in his son's name,his wife is director. Must probe how did he get the money, alleded Raut.

We will end the criminal syndicate prevalent in Maharashtra. We will do one exposé every day and give information on it. We won't shy away from exposing the system of extortion that has begun in Mumbai, added Raut.

Narayan Rane on Wednesday claimed, “Sanjay Raut’s attention is on Uddhav Thackeray’s chair. Raut has got a ‘supari’ to remove Thackeray from the CM’s post and appoint himself there. When Uddhav Thackeray first went to meet Sharad Pawar to discuss the formation of the government, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray were with him. I have Sanjay Raut’s horoscope. Do I know him today?” asked Rane.

“Uddhavji doesn’t understand that (Sanjay Raut) is undermining him. Sanjay Raut knows that today or tomorrow the CM’s post will be vacant,” said Rane.