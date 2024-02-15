Sanjay Raut Reacts to Ashok Chavan's Rajya Sabha Nomination, Says 'Biggest Defeat' for Eknath Shinde

The BJP has announced Ashok Chavan as the candidacy for the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra. Chavan, who spent nearly four decades in Congress, views this as the beginning of a fresh political journey, emphasizing that his decision was self-directed and not influenced by past controversies. He sees it as a new beginning in his life.Meanwhile Sena UBT Sanjay Raut has reacted to Ashok Chavan getting Rajya Sabha ticket from Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut says, "Ashok Chavan came yesterday and within 24 hours he was made a Rajya Sabha candidate...Now what is the relation between Milind Deora and the fake Shiv Sena?... This is the biggest defeat of Eknath Shinde that he could not make his own people the candidate." He added that Milind Deora has entered in Duplicate Shivsena.

Ashok Chavan On sudden Switch of Parties.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said that he left the Congress after observing the mood of the nation. Chavan quit Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. "In politics, you need to understand the mood of the nation. Considering the mood of the people, I decided to join the BJP. I won't comment on Congress, whatever happens in Congress it will be their karma. I respect Sonia Gandhi. I have just left the party, and I am not so big to comment on her," Chavan said.

Further, expressing his gratitude towards the party leadership, Ashok Chavan said that by fielding him as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra, the party showed that it has faith in him. "Today the list of Rajya Sabha candidates of the BJP has been announced, and I am glad to know that my name has been announced as the candidate for the BJP in Maharashtra. I thank PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and other leaders. I feel that the opportunity they have given me shows the faith the BJP has in me," he said.