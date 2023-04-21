Sanjay Raut says if ruling parties in Maha have courage should file complaint against Eknath Shinde for sunstroke tragedy

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said if the ruling parties in Maharashtra have courage and humanity, they should lodge a complaint against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Kharghar sunstroke tragedy that claimed the lives of 14 people.

Raut also alleged that the state ministers were having a feast when people were dying due to heat and lack of water during the event. His remarks come a day after leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat and Kiran Pawaskar lodged a complaint against Raut in Mumbai for his false claim that 50 to 75 persons have died after the Sunday event.

Shinde-led Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently share power in Maharashtra. At least 14 people died after suffering from sunstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held in an open ground Kharghar area of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday.

Raut said, These are BJP people who make such complaints. Your government is responsible for the deaths. If you have courage and humanity, then file a complaint against the chief minister (Shinde), your home minister (Fadnavis), your culture minister (Sudhir Mungantiwar). Opposition parties have blasted the Shinde government over the deaths, accusing it of mismanagement.